Rematch in LaPorte commissioners race

The race for one open seat on LaPorte County Board of Commissioners is a rematch from a close election four years ago.

Democrat Sheila Matias is seeking a second term as District 1 commissioner against Republican Connie Gramarossa, who’s in her second year on the LaPorte County Council.

In 2018, Gramarossa was serving the remaining eight months on the four-year term of Mike Gonder when she lost to Matias by almost 800 votes, or 2 percentage points.

Matias, 67, of Michigan City, is president of the three-member commission. The former public school English teacher served two terms on the City Council in Michigan City, then was mayor from 1996 to 2003.

Matias is executive director of the Leadership Institute and the Society of Innovators at Purdue University Northwest.

She said her primary reason for running again is to complete projects she began, primarily extending access to broadband.

More than $11 million in state and private money has been secured locally, she said, for providing greater access to high-speed internet since she formed the LaPorte County Broadband Task Force soon after taking office.

What she described as a “heavy lift” is now off the floor, with efforts continuing to secure the other $70 million or more needed to fill all remaining broadband service gaps in the county.

“I am determined that we are going to make lots of headway in that regard. It’s just too important for children, for families, for small businesses and for being the place where remote workers can come and have a great quality of life and have a business out of their home,” she said.

Matias said she’s also running because she enjoys using her problem-solving abilities to serve the public: “It’s something I get great pleasure out of. I think it’s a skill set that I’m blessed with.”

Her goals for another term include job growth and more new housing for all income levels.

A recent study by Vibrant Communities showed LaPorte County having a glut of older housing, which many people believe works against efforts to attract and retain more young professionals.

“We’ve had a couple of housing developers we’ve been working with that are coming to LaPorte County and beginning to look at places that are appropriate for them to build neighborhoods," Matias said. "That’s a really good sign, but we need to keep pressing forward on that.”

Gramarossa, 58, and her husband, Rich, recently purchased a Bruno’s Pizzeria franchise that will be opening soon in Michigan City.

The Michigan City couple has run other businesses in areas like construction and real estate.

Gramarossa said she’s seeking office to provide a different style of leadership aimed at getting more things accomplished from the executive branch of county government.

She vowed to dedicate more time to the position than she said Matias and the other two commissioners do.

As a result, Gramarossa said, the declining condition of the courthouse in LaPorte are among things being overlooked or simply put off.

“You have trees growing out of the gutters. This is all lack of maintenance, I believe, from a commission that doesn’t work on day-to-day activities,” she said.

Gramarossa said her other goals include making sure the LaPorte County sheriff’s office has enough “seasoned officers” well into the future to combat a rise in crime.

She said the council raising the local income tax this year to boost salaries of all emergency responders was a step toward eliminating major problems with turnover.

Gramarossa said the next step is making sure that salaries, once they’re competitive enough, remain that way to avoid employees leaving again for higher pay.

She also wants the Office of Economic and Community Development to provide more assistance to small communities with creating jobs and improving quality of life.

“You see small towns struggling to try to bring economic development in for themselves. We need to restructure it and really work with the towns that we have in the county,” she said.