RN to provide a new approach to dementia care at Living Wisdom Center

There are 5.8 million Americans living with dementia, and that number is expected to increase greatly as the baby boomers age.
In Indiana alone, 110,000 people have been diagnosed with dementia, and treatment is lagging the growing number of those with the disease.
Debbie Carriveau of LaPorte is working to change that. As executive director of the Living Wisdom Center for Dementia Care in Elkhart, she has made it her life’s mission to find a way to better care for such patients.
“When I began my career more than 40 years ago, I began to recognize that people living with dementia were the individuals who got lost in the shuffle of traditional health care settings and that we really did not understand how to care for their symptoms in a therapeutic way. We had always used chemical or physical restraints to keep them safe but that had such a negative impact on their ability to function and so limited their ability for any quality of life that my mantra became ‘there has to be a better way,’ ” she explained. “This thought became a passion and a driving force for me to get educated, to learn from the local and national experts at the time."
Through these efforts, the registered nurse earned two national credentials — one from the American Nurses credentialing Center in Gerontology, with a focus in behavior management and one from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America as a Certified Dementia Care Partner — and a local one through the Institute for Excellence in Memory Care as a Qualified Memory Care Professional.
Then she set about revolutionizing care for dementia patients by with the Living Wisdom Center, which will begin accepting patients in next few weeks. It is designed to mimic a neighborhood where residents can walk out a front door into an enclosed courtyard providing a social experience unlike in a traditional medical facility.
Those who have dementia still have a lot of life left to live, noted Carriveau. “For me it’s always been rewarding to find a way to connect and be in relationship with people who many have disconnected from,” she said. “They are such precious individuals who have lived such amazing lives and we get the joy of reliving those things from the past along with them and help honor them and the value they have alongside them and their loved ones on this journey.”
She looks forward to helping dementia patients live a more fulfilling life at the Living Wisdom Center. “I am so grateful God has called me and has given me the opportunity to be here and walk this journey with this team of individuals who are so committed to changing and impacting the quality of life for so many who otherwise would be simply existing and not thriving.”
Carriveau has a busy life outside the job as a preschool Sunday school teacher who loves crafting, baking, reading, traveling and spending time with family.
She grew up on her family’s farm where her grandfather, father and brother worked about 2,000 acres in LaPorte County. She considers her mom her hero and strives to live according to her example. “She was the most Christian, loving, tolerant, amazing, strong woman I’ve ever met, in addition to the world’s best baker,” said Carriveau. “I learned all I know from her. My family comes second only to my relationship with the Lord.”