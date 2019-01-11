The Michigan City Rotary Club is receiving nominations for the Paul J. Alinsky Excellence Award during the month of January.
The award is presented in honor of Paul Alinsky, a former Michigan City Area Chamber of Commerce chairman, Rotary Club president, and founder of Sentinel Alarm Company. Alinsky passed away in 1997 and the award was created to keep his memory alive. The award is given annually to a person from the Michigan City community who exhibits dedication to community service and excellence, passion and innovation in their career.
Past recipients of this award include Ron Bensz, Jerry Karstens, Judge Kathleen Lang, Glen Lubeznik, Duane Mertl, Les Radke, Burton Bud Ruby, Emerson Spartz, Jim Welborne, James Dworkin, Dr. Lisa Hendricks and Marty Corley.
In 2017, the award was presented in honor of the club’s 100th anniversary, recognizing every Rotary Club member over the past century.
Last year, the Alinsky Award was presented posthumously to Al Whitlow.
A memorial inscribed with the names of past recipients is on display at the Michigan City Public Library.
Nominations are being sought for the 2019 award. The recipient will be awarded a replica of the Paul Alinsky memorial along with a contribution to a charity of their choice. The award will be presented at the Rotary's meeting on Feb. 14. Visit www.mcrotary.org for a nomination form. Deadline for submissions is Jan. 28.