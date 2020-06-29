Salvation Army gets early start on kettle drive

MICHIGAN CITY — With a message of “need knows no season,” The Salvation Army of Michigan City holds its Christmas in July this week in hopes of raising money to support programs and services offered to Michigan City residents.
Red kettles will be stationed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at both Al’s Supermarkets stores in Michigan City, 3535 Franklin St., and 1002 N. Karwick Road.
“At this time of year, we always like to remind people that need truly knows no season,” said Major Becky Simmons, corps officer at The Salvation Army of Michigan City. “We’re always blessed and amazed at the support we receive around the holidays, but this is a time to remind our community that folks in need are also in need throughout the year — not just at Christmas.”
Among the programs and services offered by The Salvation Army of Michigan City are the largest food pantry in LaPorte County, a diaper bank, utility assistance, Pathway of Hope case management, weekend backpack feeding program, summer camp, school uniform exchange and more.
“A lot of families in our community have suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic — some who were already struggling in poverty or low-income, and some who were financially comfortable but then laid off when businesses started to close,” Simmons said. “Over the past few months, we’ve seen a large number of families who have never utilized our services before.”
Simmons said she expects to continue seeing an increase in the need of services such as the food pantry and utility assistance as people are slowly returning to work.
Funds raised through Christmas in July will help support these programs and services.
“While you’re out shopping for your Fourth of July cookout supplies, consider stopping by one of our red kettles to help in our promise of ‘Doing the Most Good,’” Simmons said.
The Salvation Army also needs volunteer bell ringers to help make this year’s Christmas in July a success. Shifts are available in one-hour increments. Those who are interested can register online at www.RegisterToRing.com, call The Salvation Army office at 219-874-6885 or email Jessica.Obrien@usc.salvationarmy.org.
More information regarding The Salvation Army programs and services can be found at www.samichigancity.org or by visiting The Salvation Army of Michigan City Facebook page.
