Salvation Army gets early start on kettle drive

MICHIGAN CITY — With a message of “need knows no season,” The Salvation Army of Michigan City holds its Christmas in July this week in hopes of raising money to support programs and services offered to Michigan City residents.

Red kettles will be stationed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at both Al’s Supermarkets stores in Michigan City, 3535 Franklin St., and 1002 N. Karwick Road.

“At this time of year, we always like to remind people that need truly knows no season,” said Major Becky Simmons, corps officer at The Salvation Army of Michigan City. “We’re always blessed and amazed at the support we receive around the holidays, but this is a time to remind our community that folks in need are also in need throughout the year — not just at Christmas.”

Among the programs and services offered by The Salvation Army of Michigan City are the largest food pantry in LaPorte County, a diaper bank, utility assistance, Pathway of Hope case management, weekend backpack feeding program, summer camp, school uniform exchange and more.