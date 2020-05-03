Salvation Army holds drive-thru food drive

MICHIGAN CITY — The Salvation Army of Michigan City is celebrating “Giving Tuesday” this Tuesday by inviting the community to help support its food bank with a drive-thru food drive.
Giving Tuesday is typically a time when The Salvation Army encourages online donations at www.samichigancity.org. But this year, because of the COVID-19 crisis, the organization is accepting food donations in addition to monetary gifts.
The drive-thru event is in partnership with the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Corp., Michigan City as a way to encourage the community to help those in need — but doing it in a safe way.
The drive is from 3 to 6 p.m. at The Salvation Army of Michigan City, 1201 S. Franklin St.
The community is asked to donate nonperishable food items to the food pantry in a no-contact way. Those donating are asked to drive up to the back door of The Salvation Army using the alley by entering from Washington Street and exiting to Franklin Street.
“We ask for those making donations to have the food in the trunk of their vehicle so we can remove the food without any contact,” said Major Becky Simmons of The Salvation Army. “This way we can all maintain social distancing.”
Volunteers from the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Corp., Michigan City will assist.
“Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, we are working hard to keep providing food to needy families in Michigan City, but it hasn’t been easy because the number of families in need continues to grow as more and more people are facing unemployment," Simmons said.
Suggested items for donations are canned fruits and vegetables, soup, canned or dry pasta, cereal, peanut butter and jelly, canned meat, paper products, hygiene products and diapers. The Salvation Army of Michigan City is currently serving between 300 and 400 local families every week through the food pantry, Simmons said.
“A drive-thru food donation is an easy and safe option for individuals or businesses to give to those in need at this time,” said Katie Eaton, president of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce. “The Salvation Army of Michigan City is serving almost four times as many families (as usual) and they need all the assistance the community can provide."
The Salvation Army food pantry operates Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. for those who need food assistance. More information is available by calling 219-874-6885 or by vising the Facebook page of The Salvation Army of Michigan City.
