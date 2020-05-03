Salvation Army holds drive-thru food drive

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MICHIGAN CITY — The Salvation Army of Michigan City is celebrating “Giving Tuesday” this Tuesday by inviting the community to help support its food bank with a drive-thru food drive.

Giving Tuesday is typically a time when The Salvation Army encourages online donations at www.samichigancity.org. But this year, because of the COVID-19 crisis, the organization is accepting food donations in addition to monetary gifts.

The drive-thru event is in partnership with the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Corp., Michigan City as a way to encourage the community to help those in need — but doing it in a safe way.

The drive is from 3 to 6 p.m. at The Salvation Army of Michigan City, 1201 S. Franklin St.

The community is asked to donate nonperishable food items to the food pantry in a no-contact way. Those donating are asked to drive up to the back door of The Salvation Army using the alley by entering from Washington Street and exiting to Franklin Street.

“We ask for those making donations to have the food in the trunk of their vehicle so we can remove the food without any contact,” said Major Becky Simmons of The Salvation Army. “This way we can all maintain social distancing.”