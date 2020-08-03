Salvation Army, Walmart partner to stuff the bus for needs kids

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — Walmart and The Salvation Army are teaming up to provide new school supplies to hundreds of local children in need during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event at Walmart, 5780 Franklin St.

It runs Friday through Sunday.

For youngsters preparing for the upcoming school year, school supplies remain critical to their success. In light of COVID-19, The Salvation Army has adapted its services to ensure that children in every community can continue receiving the educational support they deserve.

This year, the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event in Michigan City is one of more than 4,500 similar events taking place at Walmart stores across the country. When shoppers visit Walmart Friday through Sunday, they can buy and drop off requested items at Salvation Army collection bins at the front of each store.

Items collected through this school supply drive will be given to Michigan City Area Schools to distribute during the Back-to-School Rally and throughout the school year. That rally is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Michigan City High School, 8466 W. Pahs Road.