Salvation Army, Walmart partner to stuff the bus for needs kids

MICHIGAN CITY — Walmart and The Salvation Army are teaming up to provide new school supplies to hundreds of local children in need during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event at Walmart, 5780 Franklin St.
It runs Friday through Sunday.
For youngsters preparing for the upcoming school year, school supplies remain critical to their success. In light of COVID-19, The Salvation Army has adapted its services to ensure that children in every community can continue receiving the educational support they deserve.
This year, the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event in Michigan City is one of more than 4,500 similar events taking place at Walmart stores across the country. When shoppers visit Walmart Friday through Sunday, they can buy and drop off requested items at Salvation Army collection bins at the front of each store.
Items collected through this school supply drive will be given to Michigan City Area Schools to distribute during the Back-to-School Rally and throughout the school year. That rally is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Michigan City High School, 8466 W. Pahs Road.
“There are hundreds of children in Michigan City whose parents will have to make the tough choice between school supplies, groceries, the electric bill or insurance,” said Major Becky Simmons from The Salvation Army of Michigan City. “We anticipate this number will increase significantly this year due to the novel coronavirus.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, The Salvation Army has provided more than 65 million meals through a combination of prepared meals and food boxes, 1.45 million nights of safe shelter, and emotional and spiritual support to more than 778,000 people, in addition to the financial assistance, hygiene kits, and youth programs the organization provides in almost every ZIP code in America.
For those unable to make it to Walmart that day, there is a searchable online registry listing all the items needed; each item requires just one click to purchase by visiting www.walmart.com/registryforgood and searching for The Salvation Army of Michigan City.
According to Betsy Kohn, communications director for Michigan City Area Schools, the most needed items are hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, washable markers, colored pencils, folders, report covers (with prongs/fastener), notebook paper (3-hole, college and wide ruled), composition books, index cards (3x5, ruled), scissors (5-inch), pens and dry erase markers.
Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 30 years in an effort to meet local community needs. Supporters like Walmart help The Salvation Army serve more than 23 million Americans each year through a range of social services that help them overcome poverty and economic hardships.
All donations made at “Stuff the Bus” campaign events will remain in the community to help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to hundreds of local children in need.
To learn more and find out how to get involved with the local Salvation Army, visit www.samichigancity.org.
