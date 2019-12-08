MICHIGAN CITY — There seemed to be no shortage of Christmas spirit in downtown Michigan City with Santa passing through Saturday.
Among the 45 units in the annual Snowflake Parade on Franklin Street was Santa waving to the large bundled-up crowd from the top of a fire truck.
It just turned dark, when Santa watched as the lights on a 25-foot pine tree stationed outside the library were turned on.
Ten minutes of caroling followed before Santa went to his chalet at Seventh and Franklin streets to hear what children want underneath their trees.
Lori Weber of Long Beach was thrilled when her young granddaughters, Vivian and Charlotte, were greeted by some of the cartoon characters strolling by,
‘’This is the best parade. It’s perfect for the kids,’’ she said.
Several postal carriers like Brittney Murray of LaPorte passed out candy and accepted letters to Santa.
‘’I like the parade. It brings the community together and it’s really a nice thing for everybody to do,’’ she said.
John Holkan of Michigan City brought his 10-year old Shih Tzu dressed in a Santa outfit his wife just purchased for the dog.
Holkan's four grandchildren rode in the parade on a fire truck.
‘’It’s nice to come down and join the community for things like this. Now we have grand kids who are part of it,’’ Holkan said.
Conditions were not bad for early December with temperatures in the upper 30s and very little, if any, wind.
Kayla Legros came with her sister, Amanda, and their co-worker, Lena, all of Michigan City.
Together, they brought their 11 children, ages 3 to 14, along with some blankets then after the parade went to watch the lights throughout Washington Park come on.
It’s something they do every year.
‘’I just like the community coming together. We like watching Santa come through and the horses,’’ Legros said.
It was the first Snowflake Parade for Gabriella Werdin, 7, and her two brothers Zayden, 5, and Averey, 4.
They were thrilled, judging by the expressions on their faces and the energy they showed.
Their mother, Rachel, hadn’t been to the parade for quite some time due to her work schedule, but she had the day off this year.
‘’It’s not too cold, so we decided to try it out. They’re a little excited,’’ Werdin said.
The Michigan City Fire Department hosts the parade and provided 30 gallons of free hot chocolate and hundreds of cookies during and after the tree lighting and caroling.