Save the Dunes Board President Nancy Moldenhauer has been selected as the recipient of the 2023 Jana Nona Environmental Stewardship Award.

Presented by the Unity Foundation of LaPorte County, the Jana Nona award recognizes residents of LaPorte or Porter County who go above and beyond for the environment. Jan Nona was a resident of the Town of Pines who advocated for her community after coal ash contamination was found in the groundwater.

According to a news release from Save the Dunes, Moldenhauer has led the board for a year and a half. She recently helped the organization appeal a 2,970 foot-long shoreline revetment in Ogden Dunes due to concerns about erosion and habitat degradation.

"It is one of many examples of how she has personally carried forward our mission of protecting the Indiana Dunes, Lake Michigan and the surrounding natural areas for the health and vitality of the environment, and the people of Northwest Indiana," Betsy Maher, Executive Director of Save the Dunes said in the news release. “Nancy is always striving to improve herself or whatever cause she is a part of. Her passion coupled with her well-rounded understanding of the complex issues facing our environment make her an invaluable leader and mentor.”

Moldenhauer is also on the Michigan City Sustainability Commission and leads the Carbon Neutral and Solar United Neighbors projects teams. She led the push for a greenhouse gas inventory of Michigan City, a project that was completed in 2019.

Moldenhauer has been on the Save the Dunes Board for six years.