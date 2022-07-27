Scrap metal fire lights up LaPorte County sky

WESTVILLE — Flames from a 50-foot tall pile of scrap metal that burned early Wednesday at a Westville junk yard were seen from miles away.

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded about 2:30 a.m. to Paul’s Auto Yard on Ind. 2.

It took about five hours to completely extinguish the flames that reached more than 100 feet into the air, Coolspring Township Assistant Fire Chief Warren Smith said.

Smith said an aerial truck applying up to 600 gallons of water a minute was used to put out the flames in the 100-foot wide scrap pile.

The fire was seen from as far away as the Indiana Toll Road between Westville and Michigan City.

“It was quite the glow in the sky,” Smith said.

A crane was also used to knock down the scrap pile to allow water to reach hot spots at the bottom.

Firefighters from Westville, Noble Township and Cass Township assisted with the blaze.

Smith said there were no injuries.

Dennis Bom, involved in sales and purchasing at the company, said the office building was never threatened since it was about 100 yards from the burning pile of scrap.

He said there were no junk vehicles in the pile, which contained a wide variety of things like old washers and dryers, stoves, lawn mowers and sheets of tin.

The items are brought in by customers paid based on the scrap value.

Smith said the cause of the fire was not known, but one possibility is an ember from a torch used to cut the metal into smaller pieces came into contact with something flammable inside the pile.

Bom said other possible sources include the igniter from an old propane barbecue grill becoming activated, or a battery-operated part to an appliance overheating.

“It could be a multitude of things,” he said.

Smith said scrap metal piles can burn because of the plastics, foam and other flammable materials used in making the products.

He said even the paint on metal burns when the heat reaches a high enough temperature.

Bom said the charred metal will be hauled off in trucks and melted like other scrap from the yard for use in making other products.

He said scrap pile fires are not uncommon.

“It’s part of the business, I guess,” he said.