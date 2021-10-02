Singing Sands Trail officially dedicated

MICHIGAN CITY — It took 19 years to build the Singing Sands Trail, but it’s finally open.

“It’s by far the longest project I’ve had to work with,” said Mitch Barloga, trails czar for the Northwest Indiana Regional Planning Commission.

“Working on this has been definitely challenging. That’s why you need boatloads of patience,” he said. The trail required permission from a string of landowners, including the National Park Service, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, Amtrak, NIPSCO, and others.

Shannon Eason, assistant parks superintendent, has been working on this project all that time. She and her grandsons cut the ribbon in front of City Hall, marking the formal dedication of the trail that runs in front of it.

The Singing Sands Trail is a segment of the Marquette Greenway Trail that connects Chicago to Southwest Michigan. To the west, the trail connects with the Calumet Trail at the Porter/LaPorte county line. The 3.6-mile trail ends at Liberty Trail.

The trail incorporates a short section of the Trail Creek Greenway that was previously underutilized. “No one ever got to use it because they could never get to it,” Barloga said.