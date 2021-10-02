 Skip to main content
Singing Sands Trail officially dedicated
Shannon Eason, assistant director of Michigan City's parks department, and her grandsons Landon Colston, of LaPorte, left, and Vincent Igelski, of Michigan City, cut the ribbon to formally open the Singing Sands Trail, a project 19 years in the making.

MICHIGAN CITY — It took 19 years to build the Singing Sands Trail, but it’s finally open.

“It’s by far the longest project I’ve had to work with,” said Mitch Barloga, trails czar for the Northwest Indiana Regional Planning Commission.

“Working on this has been definitely challenging. That’s why you need boatloads of patience,” he said. The trail required permission from a string of landowners, including the National Park Service, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, Amtrak, NIPSCO, and others.

Shannon Eason, assistant parks superintendent, has been working on this project all that time. She and her grandsons cut the ribbon in front of City Hall, marking the formal dedication of the trail that runs in front of it.

The Singing Sands Trail is a segment of the Marquette Greenway Trail that connects Chicago to Southwest Michigan. To the west, the trail connects with the Calumet Trail at the Porter/LaPorte county line. The 3.6-mile trail ends at Liberty Trail.

The trail incorporates a short section of the Trail Creek Greenway that was previously underutilized. “No one ever got to use it because they could never get to it,” Barloga said.

“It’s a beautiful way to spend a couple of hours,” Mayor Duane Parry said.

U.S. Rep. Frank Mvran extolled the virtues of the trail. “It adds to your identity as being the warmest city on the lake,” he said.

“Michigan City also ties us into economic development and quality of place and quality of life," he said.

As cyclists traverse the nation, they’ll be able to see Michigan City’s beautiful lakefront, the arts district, two breweries and more.

“It is a collaborative, collective impact that will make your city a better place to live,” Mrvan said.

Also adding to Michigan City’s renaissance and prestige is that it will be the anchor of the South Shore Line double-track project that will bring the city within an easy commute of Chicago, Mrvan noted.

Gaps in the Marquette Greenway Trail remain, including a five-mile stretch in Michigan City. That’s in Phase 3. Barloga is hoping for a U.S. Department of Transportation grant that would finally fund the missing links in the Marquette Greenway Trail.

Mrvan’s predecessor, Pete Visclosky, was a strong proponent and instrumental in the development of the trail.

“It’s a glorious day in Michigan City,” Mrvan said.

