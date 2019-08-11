MICHIGAN CITY — Johanna Hatch said she had not heard the story of 6-year-old Nathan Woessner before visiting Mount Baldy early Sunday afternoon.
But as the Madison, Wisconsin, resident and her two young children stood atop the massive sand dune with a busy stretch of the Lake Michigan shoreline just below, they were told how Woessner nearly died after being sucked into a hole in the sand six years ago that had been created by a deteriorating tree.
Had she known the story ahead of time, Hatch said she still would have made the climb to take part in one of the limited opportunities to visit a supervised and safe section of the now-worrisome dune.
"We love national parks, and we trust the ranger," she said.
The Mount Baldy Open Houses are held from 1-4 p.m. each Sunday through Sept. 8 and Summit Hikes are offered from 5-6:30 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 30, Indiana Dunes National Park Interpreter Kelly Caddell said.
Outside of these scheduled programs, the dune itself remains off limits to visitors, who now have access to the nearby beach, she said.
Research conducted in the wake of the near-fatal July 12, 2013, incident revealed 12 holes on the dune, Caddell said.
"So this is a reoccurring problem we can't fix," she said.
The large dune looms high just at the edge of the site's parking area and a few small signs are all that stand in the way of what used to be a challenging climb up.
Park interpreter Anna Jones, who kept a watchful eye Sunday in the parking area while explaining the history and dangers to visitors, said the massive dune still has a big draw on the public.
"Very tempting," she said.
While visitors are instructed to keep back, the dune keeps coming closer, Jones said. Years of climbing and strong winds have destroyed much of the Marram grass, which used to help anchor the sand. This has resulted in the dune moving an average of 4 to 7 feet south toward the parking area each year, and as much as a few feet a day when hurricanes send the right weather systems this way, she said.
While the beach at the site continues to be a big draw, plenty of visitors veer off that trail during the Sunday open houses to make the somewhat steep climb for a visit to the top of Mount Baldy that affords a bird's-eye view of the area now off limits.
Caddell, who was positioned on top Sunday, said she sees more than 100 curious visitors during each of the three-hour open houses.