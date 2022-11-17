Snowy road conditions improve, but motorists warned to slow down during Thursday commute

Road conditions have improved since Wednesday night in the areas hit by the heavy snow storm, the Indiana Department of Transportation is reporting.

But the agency warns motorists to take it slow during the Thursday morning commute as snowy and icy conditions are still possible.

"Yellow trucks (snow plows) have been out in full force in the impacted areas overnight and will remain out until clean up operations are complete," INDOT said.

INDOT said it only maintains state roads, highways and interstates. Road conditions in city and counties are up to those jurisdictions.