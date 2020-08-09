Some police report filing goes online in LaPorte

Brettin said questions like where the crime occurred and value of the stolen items will appear on the screen as the report containing room for a brief summary of what transpired is being filled out.

Retailers will also be able to attach surveillance video of shoplifters with their reports.

“The system is very user-friendly,” he said.

Brettin said the online reports will be assigned a case number and investigated just like any other complaint.

He said a computer will be provided in the lobby of the police station for people without a device to report a less serious offense.

Brettin said five officers were recently hired, but won’t be ready for duty until after completing several months of training.

Until then, more officers could leave due to retirement or a higher paying job elsewhere.

Brettin said low pay has long been a factor, but law enforcement coming under more intense scrutiny recently is adding to the manpower problem here and elsewhere.

He said the $20,000 cost of the new system is much cheaper than the hours officers invest taking the reports.