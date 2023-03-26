The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced grants recently for 34 projects to help maintain lakes and streams for recreational use, including three lake projects in the Region.

The Lake and River Enhancement, or LARE, program issued more than $864,000 in grants, including $10,400 for aquatic vegetation management in Flint and Long lakes in Porter County, $28,800 for an aquatic vegetation management project in Pine and Stone lakes in LaPorte County, and $120,000 for sediment removal in Hudson Lake in LaPorte County.

Flint and Long lakes work is managed by the Valparaiso Lakes Area Conservancy District. The LaPorte Area Lake Association oversees Pine and Stone lakes, and the Hudson Lake Conservation Association manages its namesake lake.

“Indiana’s lakes and streams are a cherished natural resource for all Hoosiers, providing outstanding recreational and fishing opportunities across our state,” said DNR Director Dan Bortner in the department's announcement of the grants. “Through Indiana’s LARE program, Hoosiers who get out on the water continue to make a splash in conserving and protecting these waterways, funding more than $20 million in dredging, logjam and aquatic vegetation management projects for Indiana’s lakes and streams over the last two decades. This creates a lasting impact for our state now and for generations to come.”

The grants are funded through the LARE fee paid annually by boat owners when they register their crafts with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. The grants allow for the completion of lake and stream projects that would be difficult for local organizations to fund on their own, according to the DNR. Grants are awarded on a competitive basis with a local share of at least 20% of a project's cost.

Funded projects for the planning and removal of sediment and logjams remove nutrient-rich sediment and woody debris near inlets or in navigational channels to help prevent bank erosion and the formation of new channels, DNR said. Those projects receive the highest priority for LARE funding, which is provided only to projects focused on large-quantity debris removal.

Aquatic invasive plant control grants help control or manage aggressive non-native species that can outcompete native species and dominate plant communities, DNR said.