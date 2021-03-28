Survey to update LaPorte broadband need

LAPORTE — A second survey of residents and business owners has been launched to determine the need for access to adequate broadband in LaPorte County.

The purpose is to update the need for better high speed internet, originally determined by a 2019 survey.

“Data continues to be our greatest asset in our continued efforts to improve connectivity in LaPorte County," said LaPorte County Commissioner Sheila Matias.

Matias is also a member of the LaPorte County Broadband Task Force, created two years ago to start the process of attracting service providers to fill coverage gaps, especially in rural areas.

Tony Rodriguez, executive director of the La Porte County Office of Economic and Community Development, said there’s been some recent success in extending access to broadband, and more is on the way with details to be revealed in the near future.

Rodriguez said the new survey will focus more on access to adequate speed, because service considered fast previously might not be adequate for e-learning and other tasks requiring higher levels of bandwidth.

“It increases daily,” he said.