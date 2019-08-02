MICHIGAN CITY — Police were on scene Friday at the Franklin Street Bridge where a GMC Arcadia from Ohio became lodged in one end as the bridge went up, according to Chief Mark Swistek.
Police were still gathering details as to how the vehicle became stuck on the bridge, Swistek said.
The driver of the vehicle wasn't injured, however, the car sustained damage, he said.
"The vehicle was in between the two arms, slid back and got caught," Swistek said.
The bridge was closed for two hours as crews worked to remove the vehicle. The bridge will likely be closed for several more hours as it's inspected for damage, Swistek said.
