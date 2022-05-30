 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen dies, another seriously hurt in off-road vehicle crash

LAPORTE COUNTY — A teenager died and four more were hurt in an off-road vehicle crash in LaPorte County on Saturday night.

The fatal off-road vehicle crash took place before 9 p.m. in Rolling Prairie. Indiana conservation officers from the Department of Natural Resources were dispatched to the 9400 block of N 500 E in LaPorte County to investigate a report of a serious off-road vehicle accident with bodily injury.

"Upon arrival, investigating officers learned a 13-year-old juvenile operator lost control of a side-by-side ORV while attempting to turn at a high rate of speed. This caused the ORV to roll over, ejecting the occupants," Indiana Conversation Officer Tyler Brock said in a news release.

A 14-year-old passenger was taken to Northwest Health – LaPorte and pronounced deceased at the hospital. A 15-year-old passenger had to be airlifted to a Chicago trauma center to be treated for serious injuries.

That teen's condition was not immediately available.

Three other juveniles were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

"The investigation into the incident is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available," Brock said.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

