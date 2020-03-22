2 teens arrested in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY — A 20-year-old Fort Wayne native was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after police responded to a call of a shooting Saturday night in Michigan City.
Michigan City police patrol units were dispatched to the area of 11th and Lafayette streets during the late evening hours Saturday, according to police.
At the same time, additional units were called to Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City for a report of an individual arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound.
Off-duty officers working security of the hospital provided responding Michigan City officers with details of a vehicle that had dropped off the shooting victim.
Police were then able to stop the vehicle occupied by two 16-year-old males and a 19-year-old male, according to the Michigan City police news release.
Investigators from the Michigan City Police Department Investigative Division and the LaPorte County Drug Task Force worked through the night to recover evidence of a shooting in the 300 block of Lafayette Street.
Investigators recovered illegal drugs and a firearm, police said.
Ethan Gates, 19, of Fort Wayne, and a 16-year-old male, also of Fort Wayne, were arrested in connection to the investigation, according to the news release.
Gates is being held at the LaPorte County Jail pending formal charges to be filed with the LaPorte County Superior Court.
The arrested 16-year-old was taken to the LaPorte County Juvenile Services Center, and a third individual, believed to be in the vehicle Saturday night, was interviewed and released to a parent, police said.
The gunshot victim has been transferred to an area hospital for treatment.
Michigan City police say they believe the shooting to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community.
Police are asking that anyone with information call lead detective Lt. Kevin Urbanczyk at 219-874-3221 ext. 1042 or Cpl. Kyle Shiparski of LaPorte County Drug Task Force at 219-874-3221 ext. 1011.
The Michigan City Police Department also accepts anonymous tips through Facebook Messenger and its crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488.