2 teens arrested in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY — A 20-year-old Fort Wayne native was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after police responded to a call of a shooting Saturday night in Michigan City.

Michigan City police patrol units were dispatched to the area of 11th and Lafayette streets during the late evening hours Saturday, according to police.

At the same time, additional units were called to Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City for a report of an individual arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Off-duty officers working security of the hospital provided responding Michigan City officers with details of a vehicle that had dropped off the shooting victim.

Police were then able to stop the vehicle occupied by two 16-year-old males and a 19-year-old male, according to the Michigan City police news release.

Investigators from the Michigan City Police Department Investigative Division and the LaPorte County Drug Task Force worked through the night to recover evidence of a shooting in the 300 block of Lafayette Street.

Investigators recovered illegal drugs and a firearm, police said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}