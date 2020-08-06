Temple Missionary Baptist Church hosts summer revival

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — Temple Missionary Baptist Church hosts a summer revival today through Wednesday.

The services begin at 6:30 p.m. each evening.

“My focus is to preach the gospel to the lost and strengthen the faith of Christians,” said Evangelist Calvin D. Allen, who will be preaching the sermons at the church, 2725 Wabash St.

Allen, who lives in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin area, is an alumnus of Texas Baptist College and brings 21 years of preaching experience to the pulpit. His prior experiences include serving as a music director in his church for 14 years while he taught middle and high school for seven years during that time.

Brian Parker, Pastor of Temple Missionary Baptist Church, said, “Revival is in many evangelical churches an opportunity for us to get a boost in our faith walk. Sometimes just a different taste of preaching and a sprinkling of different faces can be enough to help keep us out of a rut.”

For the revival services, Temple Missionary Baptist Church is recommending, but not enforcing, the following of state and local COVID-19 mandates and guidelines. For more information on these go to: https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/files/IN_COVID-19%20masks%2007.23.20.pdf

Additional details about the Summer Revival are available by calling the church at 219-872-7018, visiting www.templembc.org/events or Temple Missionary Baptist Church on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.