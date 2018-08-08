Subscribe for 33¢ / day

The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte (HFL) has awarded $918,626 in funding to local organizations who applied during Grant Cycle 1 of 2018. A total of 28 grant projects submitted by 22 LaPorte organizations were approved for funding this grant cycle.

2018 Grant Cycle 1 - Grant Types and Recipients

• Family Advocates Inc. - Teaching Wellness During Supervised Parenting Time $17,736

• LaPorte Hospital - LaPorte Community School Based Health Clinic $202,690

• LaPorte Hospital - Lil Fish ClubTM $67,606

• Bethany Church - LaPark Playground Renovation and Additions $25,000

• City of LaPorte Park and Recreation Dept - Soldiers Memorial Park Renovations Phase I Planning $20,000

• City of LaPorte Park and Recreation Dept - Outdoor Fitness Court $115,000

• LaPorte County Emergency Medical Service - Video Laryngoscopes $37,500

• MSD of New Durham Township - Westville Wellness Initiative $23,204

• New Prairie United School Corporation - New Prairie Empower Hour $147,472

• The Social and Learning Institute for the Disadvantaged - The Social & Learning Institute Health & Wellness Program $10,000

• Citizens Concerned for the Homeless - Keys to Hope Community Resource Center Case Manager $24,000

• Family Advocates Inc. - Decreasing number of abused and neglected children waiting for Court Appointed Special Advocate $19,000

• Arts in the Park - Dennis Smith Amphitheater Expansion Project $25,000

• Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Gary - Lifeline Utility Assistance for Families and Individuals $7,707

• Citizens Concerned for the Homeless - Grace Learning Center's Nurturing Parenting Program $3,912

• City of LaPorte Police Department - LaPorte Police Department AED and First Aid Equipment Program $12,565

• Kingsbury Elementary School - Kingsbury Healthy Families: Back-to-Basics $4,135

• LaPorte Community School Corp. - LPCSC: Slicer Champions School-based Mentoring Program $20,756

• LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra - Children's Education Concert $15,000

• MSD of New Durham Township - Westville Little School $24,999

• North Central Community Action Agencies - Children Vision Screening Program $8,000

• Reins of Life Inc. - Equine-assisted learning for South LaPorte Special Education Cooperative $22,844

• South LaPorte County Special Education Cooperative - ICU--Individual -Creative and Unique Making a Difference One Life At a Time $15,000

• Stepping Stone Shelter for Women - Transitioning from Violence to Safety $10,000

• The Singing Company of LaPorte County - The Singing Company of LaPorte County Children's Chorus $2,000

• United Way of LaPorte County - 2018 LaPorte Community Schools Kindergarten Countdown Camps $10,000

• Unity Foundation of LaPorte County Inc. - Vibrant Communities of LaPorte County $25,000

• Yana Service Club Inc. - Handicap Access Ramp $2,500

0
0
0
0
0

The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.