Three escape house fire in LaPorte
A mother and her two children escaped a house fire Thursday  in LaPorte.

 Stan Maddux, Times Correspondent

LAPORTE — A woman and her two children were taken to a hospital Thursday after escaping from their burning home in LaPorte.

Firefighters responding about 8:30 a.m. encountered flames coming from the windows and the front door on the lower level of a two-story apartment house at 215 Rockwood St.

LaPorte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said the woman and children, ages 2 and 4, were already out of the house before firefighters arrived.

He said they were taken to the hospital with burns and smoke inhalation.

Their conditions were not known but Snyder called the injuries not life-threatening.

Snyder said damage to the lower level apartment seemed extensive and there appeared to be some damage to a second floor apartment.

“It looks like there may have been some fire extension upstairs but we were able to get it under control pretty quickly,” Snyder said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

