Three-legged fair contestant steals the show

LAPORTE — When Mia Burns toyed with the idea of entering her goat in the agility contest at the LaPorte County Fair, she was advised against it.

After all, Beatrice, her pet goat, only has three legs. She lost her right front leg as a result of complications to repair the broken limb.

But Beatrice was as determined as Burns to prove the naysayers wrong and prove she could complete the obstacle course.

She finished 27th out of 40 goats but showed she had the spirit of a champion.

At the beginning, Beatrice looked strong when clearing several hurdles and climbing to the top of a ramp, but she needed help weaving her way around a half dozen poles set up in a straight line.

It took her about twice as long as some of the other goats to cross the finish line in just over two minutes.

That didn't matter.

“I think the whole judging arena was full of people cheering for her,” Burns said.

“She’s a little slower just walking, but when they go and run across the field, like when it’s time to eat, she’s usually at the front of the group,” she said.

The goat can also still balance herself on a teeter totter placed outside for all of her goats to play on.

Sacha Burns, Mia's mother, said Beatrice and all of her other goats are Oberhaslis, a rare breed native to the mountains of Switzerland.

Her goats are used for breeding and the babies sold nationwide to help rebuild a population estimated a few years ago at less than 5,000 in the U.S.

She said Oberhaslis are quieter than other goats and just as friendly.

“The only time they make noise is when they’re hungry. Otherwise, they just follow you around like big dogs,” she said.