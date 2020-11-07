Time capsule uncovered during courthouse renovation

MICHIGAN CITY — An old letter inside a glass bottle was discovered behind a wall torn out during the ongoing renovation of the historic courthouse in Michigan City.
The well-preserved note was on LaPorte County government letterhead, dated Jan. 2, 1968.
It reads: “To whom it may concern. We were all working at the Superior Courthouse when remodeling for Superior Court No. 2 was in progress. What a mess."
The signatures of more than 50 elected officials and employees along with their job titles are underneath the typewritten portion of the letter and two other pages.
The late Conrad Kominiarek, who was the mayor of Michigan City at the time, is among those who signed the note.
City Hall was inside the courthouse before moving to its present location across the street, said LaPorte County Councilman Mark Yagelski.
The discovery generated a flood of memories for Lee Dabagia, who also signed the document.
Dabagia, 83, was then a LaPorte County deputy prosecutor who several years later focused strictly on his private practice.
He retired from the legal profession 20 years ago.
Dabagia said he vaguely remembered placing his signature on the letter and never really thought about it again until learning of its discovery, which brought flashbacks of his entire career.
“I was kind of shocked. Stunned. The more I think about it the more emotional I become about it,” Dabagia said.
Yagelski said the letter was found behind a wall in the courtroom of LaPorte Superior Court No. 1 Judge Michael Bergerson.
Somehow, he said the bottle was broken during the demolition of the wall.
A crew member discovered the papers next to the broken glass.
“It’s in perfect condition,” he said.
Yagelski said the letter was given to LaPorte County Auditor Joie Winski for safekeeping until it’s placed into the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum.
Dabagia said the renovation over 50 years ago involved updating the appearance of inside walls and putting in ceiling tile to eliminate an echo from words spoken in the courtroom.
He could not remember who presented him with the letter to sign before it was placed into the bottle.
“I’m probably the only one still alive. I did not expect to outlive its discovery,” he said.
The current $20 million renovation includes an addition to double the size of the courthouse.
The work is expected to be finished in 2022.
