MICHIGAN CITY — A crash involving a semi coming down an embankment onto Interstate 80/90 before crashing into a pickup truck pulling a trailer caused the westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road to be closed for a period of time in LaPorte County early Wednesday morning.
The Indiana State Police at the Toll Road reported all lanes of westbound I-80/90 at the 39 mile marker near U.S. 421 was closed due to a crash. The accident occurred about 6 a.m.
Authorities said all westbound traffic was being diverted to Exit 49 due to the crash.
According to the preliminary information, a semi that was southbound on U.S. 421 left the roadway for unknown reasons, went down the embankment onto I-80/90 into westbound traffic where it hit a pickup pulling a trailer.
Authorities said there were injuries but none were life threatening.
Authorities said motorists should expect major delays and long back-ups, and to seek alternate routes if travel is needed in this area. A large amount of oil and diesel fuel was spilled, clean-up and recovery could be extended.