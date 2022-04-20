Truck crashes into LaCrosse Town Hall

LACROSSE — Town officials are waiting for cost estimates before moving forward on fixing heavy damage to Town Hall caused by a motor vehicle crashing into it Saturday.

LaPorte County Police estimated damage to the structure at $50,000.

Clerk-Treasurer Kelly Kiel said insurance agents were still calculating the repair bill after examining the building Monday and Tuesday.

“We want to see what the cost of fixing it is before deciding,” she said.

According to police, a 2007 Dodge Ram pick-up after 9 p.m. Saturday crashed into the building at 13 N. Washington St.

The damage included broken windows and wall fascia. The front of the brick structure was pushed in by about three feet, police said.

Police said the driver, Taylor Kleine, 19, of LaCrosse explained she was turning from Main St. onto Washington St. when the truck accelerated suddenly causing her to lose control of the vehicle.

It’s believed the crash was caused by Kleine not being used for the horsepower of her boyfriend’s truck after driving only cars with less powerful engines.

There were no injuries.

Kiel said Town Hall is still open because damage was confined primarily to the now boarded-up front glass windows and the inside of her office.

No computers or any other equipment was damaged.

Kiel said she’s been reporting for work every day but stays just a few hours because the temperature in her office is in the 50s from cold air coming in from gaps in the plywood covering the broken windows.

Offices in the rest of the building are warm, she said.

She said a temporary drop box for people to pay their utility bills will be installed soon to replace the one taken out in the crash.

Kiel said a new permanent drop box is included in the plans to repair the damage to the building which once housed the fire station.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.