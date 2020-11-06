Two Michigan City plants up for abatements

MICHIGAN CITY — A plant that makes CBD oil from industrial hemp and a food producer are both up for tax abatements from the City Council.

The council gave preliminary approval to both this week.

PHM Brands LLC is one of the state’s first producers of CBD oil, which is derived from hemp.

PHM plans to build a new structure to expand operations.

The company is seeking two separate abatements. The first is a seven-year abatement for a $1.1 million building at 1700 E. U.S. 12. The second is a five-year abatement for $5 million worth of equipment to be installed there.

Fifteen additional jobs would be created at the plant as a result of the expansion, said Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd.

Clarence Hulse, executive director of Economic Development Corp. Michigan City, praised PHM as “a great company, good jobs, great benefits.”

Michigan City is lucky to have the plant, one of two in the state, because Indiana is behind in issuing licenses, Przybylinski said.

“This company has some great potential to produce more products,” Hulse said.