Two Michigan City plants up for abatements

MICHIGAN CITY — A plant that makes CBD oil from industrial hemp and a food producer are both up for tax abatements from the City Council.
The council gave preliminary approval to both this week.
PHM Brands LLC is one of the state’s first producers of CBD oil, which is derived from hemp.
PHM plans to build a new structure to expand operations.
The company is seeking two separate abatements. The first is a seven-year abatement for a $1.1 million building at 1700 E. U.S. 12. The second is a five-year abatement for $5 million worth of equipment to be installed there.
Fifteen additional jobs would be created at the plant as a result of the expansion, said Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd.
Clarence Hulse, executive director of Economic Development Corp. Michigan City, praised PHM as “a great company, good jobs, great benefits.”
Michigan City is lucky to have the plant, one of two in the state, because Indiana is behind in issuing licenses, Przybylinski said.
“This company has some great potential to produce more products,” Hulse said.
“I think it’s a good investment, and this is a product of tax abatement helping companies that are currently on the edge,” Przybylinski said.
Hearthside Food Solutions LLC is seeking twin abatements as well – a seven-year break for $3.6 million in improvements to its facilities at 502 W. U.S. 20 and a five-year break for $10 million worth of machinery and equipment.
Hearthside plans to hire 50 more employees, with an hourly wage of $20, which is “fantastic,” said Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-At-Large.
Hearthside already employs 379 people.
In 2019, the company was named national food processor of the year by Food Processing Magazine.
“We’re striving to be the best plant within our organization,” plant manager Bob Wojcik told the City Council. “We appreciate everything that Michigan City has done for us, and we want to keep expanding and keep providing good quality growth for the community.”
Councilman Bryant Dabney, D-1st, said it’s a misconception that homeowner pay the freight in property taxes, especially with tax caps in place.
“The more businesses we can get here, the more they can expand, the better our tax base is going to be,” he said.
