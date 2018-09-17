U.S. 421 is closed between U.S. 30 and U.S. 6 while firefighters battle a large structure fire, according to an alert sent Monday morning around 9 a.m. to LaPorte County residents.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.
U.S. 421 is closed between U.S. 30 and U.S. 6 while firefighters battle a large structure fire, according to an alert sent Monday morning around 9 a.m. to LaPorte County residents.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.