NOBLE TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old Valparaiso man died in a crash late Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 6 and County Road 400 West, police said.
Zachary S. Holland was driving a blue 2005 GMC Envoy north on 400 West when he disregarded a stop sign and entered the path of a silver 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, LaPorte County sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen said.
Holland was an officer with Indiana State Prison.
The Indiana Department of Correction posted condolences on Facebook to Holland's family.
"Our deepest condolences to his family for their loss and to ISP Staff in their loss of a partner, co-worker, and friend," the post read.
Holland was extricated from the Envoy after the crash about 10 p.m., but he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the Silverado, Lewis K. O'Brien, complained of pain to the upper body but refused further medical treatment, police said.
Alcohol is not suspected as a factor in the crash.
The Westville Police Department, Noble Township Volunteer Fire Department, LaPorte County EMS and LaPorte County coroner's office assisted.