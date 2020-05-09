UPDATE: All lanes open after woman airlifted from multi-vehicle, rollover crash on I-94

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP — One woman was airlifted following a rollover crash involving three vehicles on eastbound Interstate 94 near the Indiana-Michigan state line in LaPorte County, Indiana State Police said.

This was the second time on Saturday a helicopter was called to airlift someone for medical treatment following an interstate crash, police said.

Authorities responded to the scene around 12:15 p.m. Saturday and eastbound lanes were temporarily shut down, Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot said. As of 3:03 p.m., all lanes were reopened.

The roadway where the crash happened had orange signs warning of a construction zone and a lane closure underway in the area.

The three vehicles were driving eastbound near the 44 mile marker when the wreck happened. A Toyota Highlander was stopped in traffic due to a back-up near the lane closure and a Honda Odyssey was slowing to a stop behind it, police said.

However, a Volkswagen struck the rear end of the Honda, causing the Honda to rollover into a south ditch, preliminary police investigations found. The Volkswagen then struck the back of the Toyota.