UPDATE: All lanes open after woman airlifted from multi-vehicle, rollover crash on I-94

COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP — One woman was airlifted following a rollover crash involving three vehicles on eastbound Interstate 94 near the Indiana-Michigan state line in LaPorte County, Indiana State Police said.
This was the second time on Saturday a helicopter was called to airlift someone for medical treatment following an interstate crash, police said.
Authorities responded to the scene around 12:15 p.m. Saturday and eastbound lanes were temporarily shut down, Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot said. As of 3:03 p.m., all lanes were reopened.
The roadway where the crash happened had orange signs warning of a construction zone and a lane closure underway in the area.
The three vehicles were driving eastbound near the 44 mile marker when the wreck happened. A Toyota Highlander was stopped in traffic due to a back-up near the lane closure and a Honda Odyssey was slowing to a stop behind it, police said.
However, a Volkswagen struck the rear end of the Honda, causing the Honda to rollover into a south ditch, preliminary police investigations found. The Volkswagen then struck the back of the Toyota.
A woman who was driving the Honda was flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The two other drivers, a man and woman, refused medical treatment.
The man driving the Volkswagen, Justin Gibson, was issued a citation for driving while suspended, according to Indiana State Police.
The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office, LaPorte County EMS, Springfield Township Fire Department, Indiana State Trooper Brandon Lankford and Ace Autobody assisted at the scene of the crash.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!