Indiana State Police announced Friday that a LaPorte County councilman, who was formerly the county's coroner, was in custody and is charged with felony residential entry charge.
John Sullivan, 57, of Wanatah, is facing the Level 6 felony as the result of an ISP investigation that began in May.
According to police, during the course of the 3-month investigation, it was revealed that Sullivan was seen entering a residence that was not his own in Wanatah. Probable cause was developed which resulted in the filing of the charge of residential entry, according to a state police news release.
On Friday, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Sullivan. Police said Sullivan voluntarily surrendered to the LaPorte County Jail where he was processed and posted $750 bond.
Sullivan, a Democrat, was elected to an at-large seat on the LaPorte County Council in 2016.
The LaPorte Fire Department confirmed Friday night that Sullivan is also a firefighter for the city.
In a candidate questionnaire Sullivan filled out in 2016, he stated his occupation was a firefighter with the city.
Sullivan was also LaPorte County coroner after winning the post in the 2008 and 2012.
Late Friday night, Sullivan's attorney Scott Pejic issued a statement against what he called "a flimsy allegation of residential entry” and questioned why LaPorte County Prosecutor John Espar did not recuse himself from the case and follow the lead of Sheriff John Boyd “who did the right thing and recused.”