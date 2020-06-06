You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Incorrect vote tallies in LaPorte County due to human error
LAPORTE — “A procedural human error” is being blamed for the LaPorte County Election Board releasing an interim vote total Wednesday that was higher than the final totals released after all the votes were counted Thursday.

“In the election board’s desire to be transparent and tell what we knew at various stages (of the count), we asked the county (voting machine) vendor to run an interim tally on Wednesday night even though there were still precincts to be counted on Thursday,” election board President Andrew Voeltz said in a statement sent to the media Saturday.

“The tally run by Microvote had what Microvote’s’ president acknowledges was ‘higher vote totals than subsequent reports’ due to ‘a procedural human error’ by their technician. The prior night’s totals were doubled up from the prior night leading to the inaccurate totals,” Voeltz said.

After the discovery of the error, it was corrected and Voeltz said, ”We have great confidence in the accuracy and reliability of final totals released Thursday.”

LaPorte was one of the dozen or so counties whose count results were delayed because of the large number of absentee ballots.

“We took all the way to Thursday to get all the tallies done because we didn’t want to rush things on Tuesday with the 5,000-plus absentee ballot to be counted,” Voeltz said. “We were trying to be transparent and show progress at each stage, and it’s unfortunate the Wednesday night interim tallies caused such confusion.”

LaPorte County Commissioner Joe Haney, R-3rd District, called for an investigation into the voting issues.

"There seem to have been multiple failures from both the Election Board and Clerk's Office in which they not only failed to anticipate the needs of this election cycle, but also evidence a complete lack of regard for the integrity of the process," Haney said. "At this point, incompetence and negligence seem to be the best case explanation for these actions, and a full and open investigation is the best way to determine if malfeasance also played any part in how the process unfolded."

