UPDATE: Incorrect vote tallies in LaPorte County due to human error

LAPORTE — “A procedural human error” is being blamed for the LaPorte County Election Board releasing an interim vote total Wednesday that was higher than the final totals released after all the votes were counted Thursday.
“In the election board’s desire to be transparent and tell what we knew at various stages (of the count), we asked the county (voting machine) vendor to run an interim tally on Wednesday night even though there were still precincts to be counted on Thursday,” election board President Andrew Voeltz said in a statement sent to the media Saturday.
“The tally run by Microvote had what Microvote’s’ president acknowledges was ‘higher vote totals than subsequent reports’ due to ‘a procedural human error’ by their technician. The prior night’s totals were doubled up from the prior night leading to the inaccurate totals,” Voeltz said.
After the discovery of the error, it was corrected and Voeltz said, ”We have great confidence in the accuracy and reliability of final totals released Thursday.”
LaPorte was one of the dozen or so counties whose count results were delayed because of the large number of absentee ballots.
“We took all the way to Thursday to get all the tallies done because we didn’t want to rush things on Tuesday with the 5,000-plus absentee ballot to be counted,” Voeltz said. “We were trying to be transparent and show progress at each stage, and it’s unfortunate the Wednesday night interim tallies caused such confusion.”
LaPorte County Commissioner Joe Haney, R-3rd District, called for an investigation into the voting issues.
"There seem to have been multiple failures from both the Election Board and Clerk's Office in which they not only failed to anticipate the needs of this election cycle, but also evidence a complete lack of regard for the integrity of the process," Haney said. "At this point, incompetence and negligence seem to be the best case explanation for these actions, and a full and open investigation is the best way to determine if malfeasance also played any part in how the process unfolded."
Federal results
|Candidates
|Total
|PRECINCTS REPORTING
|78%
|FEDERAL
|DEMOCRATS
|PRESIDENT
|Bernie Sanders
|54,523
|Elizabeth Warren
|10,397
|Joseph R. Biden
|297,800
|Andrew Yang
|3,765
|Pete Buttigieg
|14,036
|Tom Steyer
|1,229
|Amy Klobuchar
|3,180
|Tulsi Gabbard
|2,275
|Michael R. Bloomberg
|4,286
|US REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 1
|John Henry Hall
|1,178
|Jayson Reeves
|503
|Sabrina Haake
|3,493
|Jim Harper
|5,590
|Antonio (Tony) Daggett Sr.
|879
|Wendell Mosby
|842
|Mara Candelaria Reardon
|5,600
|Ryan Farrar
|260
|Andrew Sylwestrowicz
|327
|Carrie Castro
|1,124
|Melissa A Borom
|7,245
|Frank J Mrvan
|26,055
|Thomas M McDermott Jr.
|22,346
|Scott Costello
|920
|US REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 2
|Patricia Hackett
|26,185
|Ellen Marks
|7,828
|REPUBLICANS
|PRESIDENT
|Bill Weld
|37,646
|Donald J Trump
|446,504
|US REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 1
|Dion Bergerson
|2,533
|Mont Handley
|2,775
|Spencer T Lemmons
|3,703
|Mark Leyva
|8,970
|William F Powers (Bill)
|5,892
|Delano M Scaife
|1,329
|US REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 2
|Jackie Walorski
|36,659
|Christopher Davis
|9,912
State results
|Candidates
|Total
|PRECINCTS REPORTING
|STATE
|DEMOCRATS
|GOVERNOR
|Woodrow (Woody) Myers
|Uncontested
|STATE SENATOR DISTRICT 2
|Lonnie M Randolph
|Uncontested
|STATE SENATOR DISTRICT 3
|Eddie D Melton
|Uncontested
|STATE SENATOR DISTRICT 5
|Luke Bohm
|Uncontested
|STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 1
|Anthony Higgs
|28%
|Carolyn B Jackson
|72%
|STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 2
|Earl L Harris Jr.
|Uncontested
|STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 3
|Ragen Hatcher
|65%
|Jessica Renslow
|STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 4
|Ben Blohm
|25%
|Debora (Deb) Porter
|75%
|STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 9
|Patricia A. (Pat) Boy
|Uncontested
|STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 10
|Charles (Chuck) Moseley
|Uncontested
|STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 11
|Keegan Damron
|Uncontested
|STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 12
|Brandon Dothager
|19%
|Mike Andrade
|71%
|Mike (Mad Mac) McInerney
|STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 14
|Vernon G. Smith
|Uncontested
|STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 15
|Chris Chyung
|Uncontested
|STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 19
|Lisa Beck
|Uncontested
|STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 20
|Tim Gust
|Uncontested
|REPUBLICANS
|GOVERNOR
|Eric Holcomb
|UNOPPOSED
|Brian D. Roth
|STATE SENATOR DISTRICT 5
|Ed Charbonneau
|Uncontested
|STATE SENATOR DISTRICT 8
|Mike Bohacek
|Uncontested
|STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 4
|Sara Blohm
|40%
|Ed Soliday
|60%
|STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 5
|Dale DeVon
|Uncontested
|STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 11
|Michael J Aylesworth
|Uncontested
|STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 12
|Tom Wichlinski
|Uncontested
|STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 15
|Hal Slager
|Uncontested
|STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 19
|Julie Olthoff
|Uncontested
|STATE PRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 20
|Jim Pressel
|Uncontested
Lake County results
|Candidates
|Total
|PRECINCTS REPORTING
|289
|DEMOCRATS
|LAKE
|COUNTY RECORDER
|Louie (Baby Lou) Gonzalez
|7,812
|Glenn I Johnson
|10,127
|John W Johnson
|2,182
|Regina (Gina) Pimentel
|10,830
|Eric Sera
|1,783
|Nick Petrovski
|10,262
|Merrilee Frey
|9,548
|COUNTY CORONER
|David J Pastrick
|24,528
|Perry Jackson Jr.
|6,392
|Clayton Frey
|9,786
|Samuel Smith Jr.
|12,679
|COUNTY SURVEYOR
|Bill Emerson Jr.
|45,818
|COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 2
|Gerry J. Scheub
|14,092
|COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 3
|Jesus Luis Ortiz
|3,303
|Lourdes Munoz-Hicks
|1,510
|Liliana Cruz
|3.069
|Michael C Repay
|9,811
|REPUBLICANS
|COUNTY RECORDER
|Rose Hejl
|14,028
|COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 2
|Jerry Tippy
|9,751
Porter County results
|Candidates
|Total
|PRECINCTS REPORTING
|123
|PORTER
|DEMOCRATS
|JUDGE, CIRCUIT COURT
|Mitch Peters
|8,503
|JUDGE, SUPERIOR COURT 1
|Matt Soliday
|8,512
|JUDGE, SUPERIOR COURT 4
|David L. Chidester
|8,527
|COUNTY TREASURER
|Michelle Clancy
|8,558
|COUNTY SURVEYOR
|Kevin D. Breitzke
|8,514
|COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1 – SOUTH
|Laura Shurr Blaney
|8,549
|COUNTY COUNCIL AT-LARGE
|Kevin Cornett
|4,514
|Sylvia Graham
|7,272
|Susie Talevski
|5,756
|Dan L. Whitten
|5,822
|REPUBLICANS
|JUDGE, CIRCUIT COURT
|Mary DeBoer
|8,210
|JUDGE, SUPERIOR COURT 1
|Mike Fish
|4,262
|Frank A. Jury
|1,567
|Katrina Spence Smock
|2,505
|JUDGE, SUPERIOR COURT 4
|Christopher A. Buckley
|8,223
|COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1 – SOUTH
|Fred Martin
|6,065
|Harvey Nix
|2,004
|COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 3 – NORTH
|Jim Biggs
|4,981
|Jeff Larson
|3,439
|COUNTY COUNCIL AT-LARGE
|Andy Bozak
|6,911
|Mike Brickner
|6,991
|Craig Kenworthy
|6,473
LaPorte County results
|Candidates
|Totals
|PRECINCTS REPORTING
|45
|LAPORTE
|DEMOCRATS
|JUDGE, SUPERIOR COURT
|Michael Bergerson
|4,169
|JUDGE, SUPERIOR COURT 4
|Greta Friedman
|4,112
|JUDGE, SUPERIOR COURT 2
|Richard Stalbrink Jr.
|3,977
|CIRCUIT COURT CLERK
|Kathy Chroback
|4,131
|COUNTY AUDITOR
|Lynne Spevak
|4,076
|COUNTY RECORDER
|Lois Sosinski
|3,986
|COUNTY TREASURER
|Ronald Hamilton Jr.
|2,111
|Joie Winski
|2,633
|COUNTY CORONER
|Mark Baker
|4,042
|COUNTY SURVEYOR
|Tony Hendricks
|4,131
|COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 3
|Vidya Kora
|4,081
|COUNTY COUNCIL AT LARGE
|Matthey Bernacchi
|2,230
|James Lane
|1,690
|Mike Mollenhauer
|2,729
|Sean Quinn
|1,985
|Jeff Santana
|2,888
|REPUBLICANS
|JUDGE, SUPERIOR COURT
|Jamie Oss
|4,080
|JUDGE, SUPERIOR COURT 3
|Jeffrey L. Thorne
|4,163
|CIRCUIT COURT CLERK
|Heather Stevens
|4,091
|COUNTY AUDITOR
|Timothy Stabosz
|3,967
|COUNTY RECORDER
|Ela Bilderback
|2,125
|Timothy Jaycox
|2,059
|COUNTY TREASURER
|John Matwyshyn
|4,014
|COUNTY CORONER
|Lynn Swanson
|4,242
|COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 2
|Rich Mrozinski
|4,115
|COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 3
|Joe Haney
|3,993
|COUNTY COUNCIL AT-LARGE
|Earl “Coach” Cunningham
|2,914
|Connie Gramarossa
|2,295
|Brett Kessler
|2,562
|Adam Koronka
|1,777
|Joe Smith
|1,782
Referendum results
|Candidates
|Yes
|No
|REFERENDUMS
|Hanover Property Tax
|2,750
|1,808
|Hanover Bonds
|2,533
|2,028
|Union Twp.
|1,875
|442
