UPDATE: LaPorte County commissioner urges calmness after resident tests positive for COVID-19

Matias asked residents to remain calm and follow advice like washing hands, covering mouths while sneezing or coughing and staying away from large gatherings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to try and limit the spread of the virus.

“This is a time when the community really has to pull together. We need to be sure we’re looking out for each other. This is not a time for panic," Matias said. "It’s a time for taking care of each other and just hunkering down, being calm, watching movies, play some board games, read to your children. Calmness is the order of the day.”

Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City said in a news release it has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the hospital. The hospital is requesting those seeking information on the virus not call the emergency department, but rather the hotline at 219-879-5111, ext. 8.

The hospital will offer outpatient testing on a limited basis beginning next week, the hospital said in the release. Tests will require an order from a patient's doctor.