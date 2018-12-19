LAPORTE — Officials have identified the man killed in a fire here last night as Richard Roderick, 74, of 601 Linwood St.
Roderick's body was found after firefighters extinguished a fire at 210 State St.
Local, state and federal fire officials are investigating a fatal fire which occurred about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
When firefighters arrived, they were met by heavy fire conditions throughout the entryway and second floor apartment, Assistant Fire Chief A.C. Pressler said in a release.
The main body of fire was knocked down at 11:13 p.m. and Roderick was located shortly thereafter.
LaPorte Fire Department investigators are working with an Indiana State Fire Marshall agent and an ATF investigator on determining the cause of the fire. While the cause of the fire is still undetermined, Pressler said, investigators believe there is nothing suspicious.
The coroner will determine the cause of death, which is not known at this time, Pressler said.
The agencies assisting the LaPorte Fire Department are the LaPorte City Police Department, LaPorte County EMS, LaPorte County Coroner, LaPorte County 911, Indiana State Fire Marshall, ATF, NIPSCO, LaPorte County EMA and the Red Cross.