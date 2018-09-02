Subscribe for 33¢ / day

A house exploded Sunday morning in Michigan City, but no one was inside and there were no injuries.

At around 9:15 a.m., the Michigan City Fire Department responded to a call of a residence on fire from a possible explosion in the 400 block of Pleasant Avenue, according to a news release.

Firefighters determined the residence was on fire as was the home next door. They found that the first house had collapsed, the roof was on the ground and debris was scattered all over the neighborhood. The home was vacant.

Firefighters put out the blazes promptly.

"We are very lucky that this incident happened early Sunday morning as no one was out and about in the neighborhood," stated Michigan City Fire Chief Randy Novak. "The area is a heavy populated residential area with children and many residents typically outside."

The blast blew out windows on cars and residences up to a block away, and caused structural damage to adjacent homes.

A NIPSCO spokesperson said it was a gas explosion.

The cause is still under investigation, which is being conducted by the Michigan City Fire Department, state fire marshal’s office, NIPSCO fire investigator, the Michigan City Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Also on the scene were the American Red Cross, Emergency Management Agency, Michigan City Refuse and Street Department and Michigan City Inspection Department.

