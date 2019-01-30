A structure fire caused the shutdown of U.S. 6 near Westville Tuesday evening.
The road was reopened about 10:15 p.m., but the road remained slick in the area of 625 E. U.S. 6 because of water used to fight the fire.
Porter County sheriff's officers assisted by closing the road, Sgt. Jamie Erow said in a news release.
No injuries were reported at the scene, Erow said. U.S. Highway 6 was closed in both directions from County Road 550 East to the LaPorte County Line.
Further details about the fire were not immediately available.
ARIANA ELAINE CAVALIER
BELINDA FAY CARUSO
BRITTANY NICOLE SHEPHERD
CAITLYN SIERRA MCINTYRE
DALE WADE RIBAR
DANIEL JACOB SCHMIEDER
DUSTIN JAMES HIGGINS
ERIC LYDELL JONES
GREGORY SCOTT HAPPER
JACOBY ELLIOTT LOWE
KODY ALLEN ATKINSON
KRISTEN DEEANN EMERY
MICHAEL EDWARD ZMIJA
MICHAEL SOTELO
PAUL ERIC HENDERSON
PRISCILLA RUTH STARKE
RONALD JOSEPH KOSIK II
RUSSELL DANIEL KARAS
TRACIE LYN KIDD
TRENT EUGENE WILSON
WILLIAM JOSEPH ELLIS
Subscribe to Daily Headlines