A structure fire caused the shutdown of U.S. 6 near Westville Tuesday evening.

The road was reopened about 10:15 p.m., but the road remained slick in the area of 625 E. U.S. 6 because of water used to fight the fire. 

Porter County sheriff's officers assisted by closing the road, Sgt. Jamie Erow said in a news release. 

No injuries were reported at the scene, Erow said. U.S. Highway 6 was closed in both directions from County Road 550 East to the LaPorte County Line.

Further details about the fire were not immediately available.

