UPDATE: Police ID man killed in head-on crash

John J. Watkins, The Times
LAPORTE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man died late Monday morning when his vehicle crossed over the center lane of U.S. 35 and collided head-on with a pickup truck, county police said.
It is unclear why that driver, identified as Corbin Gayheart, of Knox, crossed from the northbound to southbound lane, police said.
His 2015 Volkswagen struck a southbound pickup truck driven by a 55-year-old LaPorte man, who had to be extricated before taken to a regional hospital with a complaint of pain, according to police.
Gayheart was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
U.S. 35 was closed in both directions for about 3 1/2 hours for the crash investigation, debris cleanup and recovery of the vehicles, police said.
Toxicology test results are pending and the crash remains under investigation.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Br'Yon Mitchell
Age: 19 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: April 24, 2021 Offense Description: Robbery Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Brian Moreau
Age: 33 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: April 25, 2021 Offense Description: Unlawful possession of syringe; dealing in methamphetamine Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Cy Konieczny
Age: 42 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: April 25, 2021 Offense Description: Battery against a public safety officer; resisting law enforcement Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Daniel Lambert
Age: 41 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: April 20, 2021 Offense Description: Failure to register as a sex or violent offender Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Demarcus Wright
Age: 27 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: April 22, 2021 Offense Description: Fraud on a financial institution; theft Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Denim Cowan
Age: 25 Residence: Merrillville Arrest Date: April 21, 2021 Offense Description: Criminal recklessness; theft Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Derrick Samuels
Age: 38 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: April 21, 2021 Offense Description: Failure to return to lawful detention; failure to appear Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Dustin Hine
Age: 35 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: April 20, 2021 Offense Description: Dealing in a narcotic drug; dealing in methamphetamine; unlawful possession of syringe Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Eric Hudson
Age: 32 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: April 19, 2021 Offense Description: Possession of methamphetamine; possession of a narcotic drug; unlawful possession of syringe Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Heather Chmielewski
Age: 24 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: April 24, 2021 Offense Description: Neglect of a dependent Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Ingrid Johanson-Voelker
Age: 60 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: April 23, 2021 Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
James Steele
Age: 47 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: April 24, 2021 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Jasmine Scott
Age: 31 Residence: Indianapolis Arrest Date: April 19, 2021 Offense Description: Felon carrying a handgun Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Jeffrey McComas
Age: 29 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: April 26, 2021 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Jeremiah Jones
Age: 21 Residence: South Bend Arrest Date: April 21, 2021 Offense Description: Dealing in a narcotic drug; possession of a controlled substance Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Jeremy Marshall
Age: 35 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: April 19, 2021 Offense Description: Dealing in cocaine Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Jeremy Teutemacher
Age: 30 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: April 20, 2021 Offense Description: Unlawful possession of syringe Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Joshua Resetar
Age: 33 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: April 21, 2021 Offense Description: Intimidation; possession of methamphetamine Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Keagan Drzewiecki
Age: 21 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: April 21, 2021 Offense Description: Escape; burglary of a dwelling Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Kurt Kazmucha
Age: 55 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: April 22, 2021 Offense Description: Dealing in methamphetamine; failure to appear Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Lebritte Worlds
Age: 39 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: April 24, 2021 Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Lyric Stroud
Age: 29 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: April 19, 2021 Offense Description: Failure to appear; possession of a narcotic drug Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Matthew King
Age: 39 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: April 23, 2021 Offense Description: Residential entry Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Nathan Hinz
Age: 31 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: April 20, 2021 Offense Description: Dealing in cocaine Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Other
Phillip Dalton
Age: 57 Residence: Kouts Arrest Date: April 20, 2021 Offense Description: Escape Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Other
Robert Aubin Jr.
Age: 34 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: April 26, 2021 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Sada Steverson
Age: 32 Residence: Chicago Arrest Date: April 20, 2021 Offense Description: Failure to appear Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Sean Wildfang
Age: 35 Residence: Elkhart Arrest Date: April 22, 2021 Offense Description: Criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon; resisting law enforcement Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Thomas McDonald
Age: 34 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: April 24, 2021 Offense Description: Domestic battery Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Travis Butts
Age: 33 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: April 20, 2021 Offense Description: Habitual traffic offender Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Trent Blau
Age: 57 Residence: Brighton, CO Arrest Date: April 25, 2021 Offense Description: Possession of a narcotic drug Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Zakary VanHolten
Age: 22 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: April 20, 2021 Offense Description: Theft of a firearm Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
