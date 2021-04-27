UPDATE: Police ID man killed in head-on crash

LAPORTE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man died late Monday morning when his vehicle crossed over the center lane of U.S. 35 and collided head-on with a pickup truck, county police said.

It is unclear why that driver, identified as Corbin Gayheart, of Knox, crossed from the northbound to southbound lane, police said.

His 2015 Volkswagen struck a southbound pickup truck driven by a 55-year-old LaPorte man, who had to be extricated before taken to a regional hospital with a complaint of pain, according to police.

Gayheart was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

U.S. 35 was closed in both directions for about 3 1/2 hours for the crash investigation, debris cleanup and recovery of the vehicles, police said.

Toxicology test results are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

