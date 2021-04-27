 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Police ID man killed in head-on crash
LAPORTE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man died late Monday morning when his vehicle crossed over the center lane of U.S. 35 and collided head-on with a pickup truck, county police said.

It is unclear why that driver, identified as Corbin Gayheart, of Knox, crossed from the northbound to southbound lane, police said.

His 2015 Volkswagen struck a southbound pickup truck driven by a 55-year-old LaPorte man, who had to be extricated before taken to a regional hospital with a complaint of pain, according to police.

Gayheart was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

U.S. 35 was closed in both directions for about 3 1/2 hours for the crash investigation, debris cleanup and recovery of the vehicles, police said.

Toxicology test results are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

