UPDATE: Silver alert canceled for missing teenage boy from LaPorte

A Silver Alert issued for a 16-year-old boy last seen about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in LaPorte has been canceled, the LaPorte County Sheriff said.
Nehemiah Birdsong-Hester, of LaPorte, was believed to be in extreme danger and might require medical assistance, the alert said.
Birdsong-Hester was described as 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt and blue pants.
