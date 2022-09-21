 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Silver alert canceled for missing teenage boy from LaPorte

Nehemiah Birdsong-Hester

A Silver Alert issued for a 16-year-old boy last seen about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in LaPorte has been canceled, the LaPorte County Sheriff said.

Nehemiah Birdsong-Hester, of LaPorte, was believed to be in extreme danger and might require medical assistance, the alert said.

Birdsong-Hester was described as 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt and blue pants.

Captain America helps repair roofs in New Orleans

