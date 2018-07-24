UPDATE: Vehicle identified in LaPorte County hit-and-run

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Sheriff's Department has identified what it believes to be a suspect vehicle from a hit-and-run incident that left a 20-year-old jogger hospitalized.
In a press release Tuesday morning, police said media coverage of the incident released Monday helped them identify the red pick-up truck suspected to be the vehicle involved in the crash.
Police are continuing to ask for the public's help in identifying the driver of the truck.
The LaPorte County Sheriff's Department Investigative Division believes the truck has a damaged grill and driver's side headlamp.
It was traveling south around 5 p.m. Saturday on County Road 525 West when it failed to stop for the victim as he was jogging near the intersection with County Road 300 North in Center Township, according to a news release.
The vehicle continued south toward Johnson Road, police said.
LaPorte County EMS treated the victim before transporting him to South Bend Memorial Hospital.
Anyone with information or a surveillance system that may have captured the incident on camera is asked to contact Capt. Patrick Cicero at 219-326-7700, ext. 2404 or at pcicero@lcso.in.gov.