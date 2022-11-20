UPDATE: Westville, eastern outskirts of Valparaiso almost fully restored from natural gas outage

NIPSCO has restored natural gas to more than 90% of homes in Westville and the eastern outskirts of Valparaiso as of Sunday evening.
NIPSCO began the relighting process at 10:30 a.m. Sunday after 1,300 homes were impacted by a natural gas outage Saturday afternoon. The company released an update at 6 p.m. Sunday stating all available service technicians are continuing to relight the remaining 108 homes that have been impacted.
Customers must be home to allow a service technician to conduct the relight procedure before natural gas used is allowed back into an individual's home. Service technicians will leave a door hanger if no one is present at the home upon arrival.
NIPSCO urges customers to refrain from attempting to relight appliances and instead wait for a technician to arrive. Customers are recommended to keep their porch lights on, if possible, and move any obstructions in the way to the furnace and gas appliances.
People are also reading…
If someone is in need of warming assistance, contact NIPSCO at 800-464-7726. Further updates are pending.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Dave's Hot Chicken, NetPar, Saturday Sangria, Smoothie King, Starbucks, Black Diamond Buy Sell and Trade and Original Steaks & Hoagies opening
Coming soon
Coming soon
Coming soon
Coming soon
Coming soon
Under construction
Open
Open
Open
Opening soon
Opening on Black Friday
Open
WATCH NOW: 219 News Now - 11/18/22
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Half Baked Cookie Co., Rosina's Meatball Cafe and Lash Lounge opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Riviera Maya, salt cave and IV clinic, Nutrition Cove and Caravel Autism Health opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Riviera Maya, salt cave and IV clinic, Nutrition Cove and Caravel Autism Health opening