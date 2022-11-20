 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Westville, eastern outskirts of Valparaiso almost fully restored from natural gas outage

  • Updated
  • 0
NIPSCO stock

Nearly 1,300 homes experienced a natural gas outage Saturday afternoon in Westville and the eastern outskirts of Valparaiso. As of Sunday evening, 620 homes have had their natural gas restored.

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

NIPSCO has restored natural gas to more than 90% of homes in Westville and the eastern outskirts of Valparaiso as of Sunday evening.

NIPSCO began the relighting process at 10:30 a.m. Sunday after 1,300 homes were impacted by a natural gas outage Saturday afternoon. The company released an update at 6 p.m. Sunday stating all available service technicians are continuing to relight the remaining 108 homes that have been impacted. 

Customers must be home to allow a service technician to conduct the relight procedure before natural gas used is allowed back into an individual's home. Service technicians will leave a door hanger if no one is present at the home upon arrival.

NIPSCO urges customers to refrain from attempting to relight appliances and instead wait for a technician to arrive. Customers are recommended to keep their porch lights on, if possible, and move any obstructions in the way to the furnace and gas appliances.

If someone is in need of warming assistance, contact NIPSCO at 800-464-7726. Further updates are pending.

