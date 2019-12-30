A fatal crash occurred after a driver went the wrong way on the Indiana Toll Road early Monday evening, police said.
Richard D. Reese, a 57-year-old LaPorte resident, was killed in a head-on collision after driving his Ford Ranger pickup truck the wrong way on the toll road into a semitrailer hauling an estimated 20,000 pounds of bread, polices said.
The LaPorte County coroner's office pronounced Reese dead at the scene.
No one else was injured in the accident.
The crash took place at about 5:05 p.m. at the 40.6-mile marker in LaPorte County, which is near the Michigan City interchange at U.S. 421. Photos from the scene showed an Aunt Millie's semitrailer and a badly crumbled vehicle that had been crushed to the point where it was unrecognizable.
Master Trooper Glen Fifield with the Indiana State Police said Monday evening the westbound left lane was closed for the accident investigation and cleanup. It reopened about five hours later.
"The passenger vehicle was reportedly traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes prior to the crash," Indiana State Police said in a press release. "Preliminary investigation by Trooper Nathan Littlefield shows that a white 2000 Ford Ranger was westbound in the passing lane of eastbound I-80. A 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer, operated by Black Horse Carriers, was eastbound in the passing lane. The two vehicles impacted head-on."
Ivan N. Dimitrovski, a 28-year-old Crown Point resident, drove the semi. He was not injured in the crash.
The Indiana State Police were assisted at the scene by LaPorte County EMS, Westville Fire Department, Center Twp. Fire Department, and Cloverleaf Towing.
Toxicology reports are pending.