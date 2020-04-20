Vacation rentals skirt stay-at-home order

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. — Renting a single-family home to party or simply get away for a few days is big business in New Buffalo, but not right now.

Police in this lakefront tourist destination recently had to shut down a few vacation rentals in violation of the governor’s stay-at-home order.

Officials are now advising owners not to welcome guests until the restrictions brought on by coronavirus are lifted or risk penalties.

“There’s an opportunity for anyone and everyone to spread the virus and we want to limit that potential here,” said New Buffalo City Manager David Richards.

The order from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer allows only essential businesses to remain open during the public health crisis.

Vacation rentals are viewed as nonessential.

At one vacation rental, police responded when neighbors complained about noise from about 50 people and feeling threatened the visitors could spread the virus, Richards said.

The guests also in violation for nonessential travel were sent on their way.

Richards said only warnings were given because the owners and guests at each location cooperated.