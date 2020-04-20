You are the owner of this article.
Vacation rentals skirt stay-at-home order
NEW BUFFALO, Mich. — Renting a single-family home to party or simply get away for a few days is big business in New Buffalo, but not right now.

Police in this lakefront tourist destination recently had to shut down a few vacation rentals in violation of the governor’s stay-at-home order.

Officials are now advising owners not to welcome guests until the restrictions brought on by coronavirus are lifted or risk penalties.

“There’s an opportunity for anyone and everyone to spread the virus and we want to limit that potential here,” said New Buffalo City Manager David Richards.

The order from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer allows only essential businesses to remain open during the public health crisis.

Vacation rentals are viewed as nonessential.

At one vacation rental, police responded when neighbors complained about noise from about 50 people and feeling threatened the visitors could spread the virus, Richards said.

The guests also in violation for nonessential travel were sent on their way.

Richards said only warnings were given because the owners and guests at each location cooperated.

Citations will be issued, though, if anyone at a vacation rental given a second chance is caught.

“They’re going to have to comply and if they don’t we’re going to ask them to comply,” Richards said.

Richards said the city is sending a strong message to educate owners before demand for vacation rentals skyrockets with summer approaching.

About 300 of the 1,800 single-family homes in New Buffalo are registered as short-term rentals.

Under Michigan law, violating the stay-at-home order can bring up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Disciplinary action could also be sought against a license to practice business, MDHHS said.

