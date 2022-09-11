 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Valparaiso motorcyclist dead, 3 hurt in LaPorte County crash

  • 0
LaPorte County Sheriff's Department stock
Provided

LAPORTE COUNTY — A Valparaiso motorcyclist was killed and three others were injured in a crash Saturday afternoon south of Westville, the LaPorte County sheriff's police said.

Matthew W. Spicker, 58, was riding a red and black 1993 Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on U.S. 6 about 4 p.m. when he disregarded a stop sign at U.S. 421 and struck a van, Capt. Derek Allen said.

A 27-year-old Wanatah woman driving the van had the right of way and was not required to stop at the intersection.

The motorcycle hit the rear driver's side door of the van, police said.

Spicker was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Wanatah woman and two of her passengers, an 80-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man, were all taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, police said.

People are also reading…

Toxicology results were pending, Allen said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen’s coffin begins journey to final resting place

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts