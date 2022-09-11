Valparaiso motorcyclist dead, 3 hurt in LaPorte County crash

LAPORTE COUNTY — A Valparaiso motorcyclist was killed and three others were injured in a crash Saturday afternoon south of Westville, the LaPorte County sheriff's police said.
Matthew W. Spicker, 58, was riding a red and black 1993 Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on U.S. 6 about 4 p.m. when he disregarded a stop sign at U.S. 421 and struck a van, Capt. Derek Allen said.
A 27-year-old Wanatah woman driving the van had the right of way and was not required to stop at the intersection.
The motorcycle hit the rear driver's side door of the van, police said.
Spicker was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Wanatah woman and two of her passengers, an 80-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man, were all taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, police said.
Toxicology results were pending, Allen said.
