Van to start hitting road for early voting

LAPORTE — A mobile voting unit is expected to start hitting the roads in LaPorte County soon for the Nov. 8 election.

The LaPorte County Election Board on Thursday decided to develop a schedule for using the van for early voting.

The unit was purchased last year for $67,000 with a grant.

Heather Stevens, one of three election board members, said efforts are underway to secure locations throughout the county for people to use the van for early voting.

The election board also directed her to contact the respective chairman of the Republican and Democratic parties in LaPorte County to see if they have any suggested locations for the van.

“A schedule is being put together right now,” she said.

Stevens said the election board will meet again Oct. 5 to approve and issue public notice of the schedule.

The election board regained control of the van Wednesday.

By a majority vote, the LaPorte County Board of Commissioners on Sept. 7 placed the van under the authority of their office.

Commissioners Sheila Matias, D-1st, and Rich Mrozinski, R-2nd, expressed frustration over the van not being used since the May primary for registering people to vote and early voting.

Two weeks later, the commissioners voted unanimously to give control of the van back to the election board after Stevens said she was prepared to file a lawsuit.

Stevens said the grant used to purchase the van was sought by the election board.

She also said the clerk and election board are the election administrators, not the commissioners.

Mrozinski and Matias argued that the van was titled to the commissioners but later cited a desire to avoid spending tax dollars on a legal fight as one of the reasons for returning the van.

The election board has not decided whether to use the van for registering people to vote.

Stevens said there’s probably not enough time to use it for that purpose anyway because the deadline for registering to vote statewide is Oct. 11.