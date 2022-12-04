Violinist starts, ends presentation on high notes

WESTVILLE — Rachel Barton Pine, a former child prodigy on the violin, is working to help young musicians in their early careers.

Pine, who started playing the violin at age 3, performed with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at age 10. At age 17, she became the first American — and the youngest ever — to win a gold medal at the International Johann Sebastian Bach Competition in Leipzig, Germany.

While she was performing in Germany, an Englishman saw a sign for the competition and attended the performance. He had been considering taking his own life, he told Pine, and her performance of Bach changed his mind. “It was inspiring for me to continue playing Bach and to continue doing that work.”

Pine spoke as part of the Purdue University Northwest Sinai Forum and performed some compositions on her 1742 violin to illustrate her points.

When Pine first took up the violin, it was after seeing middle school children perform. “My mom was suspicious at first whether I had an ulterior motive because these violinists had those fine and flowing dresses.” Later, she started signing school papers, “Rachel Violinist.”

At age 5, Pine went to a nursing home with fellow Sunday school students who were singing carols. It was quickly apparent that kids were singing in keys that didn’t match the keys she learned, so she went a different route, performing by herself.

A nurse stopped her in one room and told her, “We believe he was capable of speaking, but he was very upset that his family had moved him here to this nursing home, and he hasn’t spoken a word since he arrived.” Pine played, and he spoke, saying he had also performed on the violin. “Oh, my violin was magic!”

She talked of meeting a patient who had burns over about 75% of her body. “I played something that I hoped was soft and soothing, and the nurses said it was the first time she had fallen asleep without the help of pharmaceuticals. It just showed the power of live music.”

For any performers who might experience stage fright, she said, it’s a natural reaction, part of the fight-or-flight instinct when there’s a threat to self. “Of course, you have to give yourself” during a performance, but it’s not supposed to be all about you. “It’s more about you and the audience experiencing the music,” she said. “I just happen to be the one playing the notes.”

“It’s just about me playing for each and every individual in the audience,” Pine said.

Pine’s dedication to her music was hard on her during her early childhood. She lived in Chicago and went to the suburbs each day for lessons. Homework was done in the car on the way to lessons, and her dinner was in the car on the way home.

She was about 8 when her principal suggested she drop out of school. Homeschooling began. “Ironically, not going to school saved my social life,” she said.

Pine had afternoons free to hang out with kids. She rehearsed and had school lessons 7 days a week.

The new schedule was less stressful and gave her more available time.

Pine believes in an “unschooling” approach, using the principles of learner-directed interest, binge learning and not being bashful about contacting experts.

“As long as I did what I was interested in doing, it didn’t matter when I learned them,” she said.

For example, she was interested in a different type of bow violinists used during the Baroque period. That led her to contact people who used it.

Along the way, she has learned that soloists shouldn’t feel restricted by the notes on sheet music. “You don’t want to be different just to be different,” she said, but it’s OK to express your feelings, too.

Opening up your imagination helps you even when you’re playing classical, she said. Play some notes, but put your own expression in them.

A cadenza — a solo for a virtuoso performer near the end of a concerto — offers an opportunity for some free expression. She was researching some Mozart concertos, trying to find the notes played during cadenzas. “I was very typical, thinking, why would I write my own?” When she couldn’t find them, she wrote her own. “Only my own cadenza is going to reflect my own personality.”

Some additional research led to her first No. 1 CD on the Billboard charts.

“You can’t nurse a baby and hold a violin with only two arms,” she said. Pine wanted her daughter to hear lullabies performed on the violin. “I ended up collecting more than 150 of them” at various libraries. She picked 25 favorites and decided to make a CD for other parents.

“I just did it because I didn’t have a good singing voice,” she said.

The violin she used Sunday, and on the album, was made in 1742 by Giuseppe Guarni, who studied with the same master who taught Antonio Stradivari. Guarni’s violins sell in the “low eight figures,” she said.

Her violin was used by a violinist whom Johannes Brahms chose. “This violin has jammed with Brahms, and now here it is.”

“It’s the most useful CD I’ve ever made,” she said. Pine acknowledged the irony of talking about how exciting music yet she made a CD that’s supposed to put you to sleep.

Pine formed the Rachel Barton Pine Foundation in 2001 to promote the study of music by Black composers. She said they were overlooked simply because of racism. In a generation, she hopes, their work will be chosen simply because it’s outstanding, not because music directors are trying to correct a historical mistake.

The foundation also loans high-quality instruments to young musicians and grants to help young musicians pay expenses. She cited the example of a youngster accepted to Julliard whose mother couldn’t afford the gas money to get her daughter to the lessons.

Pine learns from her daughter, 11, who is composing her own music.