LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Council has unanimously voted to switch from precinct-based voting to vote centers.

Final approval is now required by the LaPorte County Commissioners, which is expected to consider the proposal in August.

Until then, LaPorte County Clerk Heather Stevens plans to host a series of public meetings to explain how vote centers work, along with their advantages over the precinct voting system, and answer questions.

Stevens said switching from precinct voting would be more convenient by allowing residents to vote at any polling location in the county.

She said one of the ideas behind vote centers is increasing voter turnout.

For example, people returning home from their jobs on Election Day are often pressed for time to reach a polling location in the precinct in which they live before it closes.

But at a voting center, registered voters would be able to stop at the first polling place in LaPorte County they pass, which could be up to 30 miles or even more from where they live.

“This is especially important for working people,” she said.

Stevens said money would also be saved by having fewer polling locations to staff.

Initially, her plan calls for the number of voting sites to go from 52 to 38.

Under a population-based formula, the state would require a minimum of eight voting sites in LaPorte County.

Stevens said she believed such a low number of polling places would make voting more of a challenge for people who have to drive a distance in the county, the largest by square miles in the state.

More polling places could be eliminated if some locations in upcoming elections wind up with a handful of people casting ballots outside their neighborhoods, she said.

Council President Mike Rosenbaum said voting would also become easier for people who relocate then go to the polls to learn that their change of address was not reflected on their voter registration.

When that happens, Rosenbaum said, voters must go to where they cast their ballots previously.

“Some of them have had to wait in line then find that out. It just makes a difference when you don’t have to go to a different location and you’re able to vote anywhere in the county,” he said.

On June 16, the LaPorte County Election Board also voted unanimously for vote centers.

Support for vote centers has also been expressed by LaPorte County Republican Party Chairman Allen Stevens and LaPorte County Democratic Party Chairwoman Angela Hensman.

A majority of the counties in Indiana use a vote-center approach in their elections.