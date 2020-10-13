Walk raises $33,742 for Alzheimer's

MICHIGAN CITY — More than 160 area residents participated in the Michigan City Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday.

Because of the pandemic, participants walked as individuals and small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the Michigan City area, raising $33,742.

“Between the economic situation and the fact that so many families are stretched thin as a result of the pandemic, we recognize that this is a difficult year for fundraising,” said Natalie Sutton, executive director, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter.

“That’s why we’re so proud of the fact that local sponsors, teams and individuals continued to step up even in the face of that adversity. It shows how invested Michigan City residents are in our mission, and we are grateful to each and every one of them.”

The money raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s funds local education programs and caregiver support groups, as well as the 24/7 Helpline, which is staffed by licensed social workers who provide around-the-clock support to those who need it. It also funds research into new ways of treating and preventing Alzheimer’s and dementia.