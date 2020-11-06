Walmart, Salvation Army partner to help needy this holiday season

MICHIGAN CITY — To help meet the unprecedented level of need this holiday season, Walmart and The Salvation Army of Michigan City are working together to make it even easier for people to help others this Christmas.

Building upon a 40-year relationship of supporting people in need during the holiday season, Walmart and The Salvation Army are bringing hope to families through the expansion of programs like Angel Tree and Red Kettles, which will be out earlier, and, for the first time, round-up donations to The Salvation Army in-store and online.

The economic fallout of the ongoing health crisis has led to a new population of families and individuals facing unemployment and financial hardships expected to last through the holidays and well into the coming year.

A recent study by Columbia University showed nearly 8 million Americans have fallen into poverty since May. In Michigan City, 605 families were served with toys and/or food last Christmas.

If we need for assistance increases, more than 900 families will need help this holiday season.With that in mind, both organizations are making it easier for customers to give to those in need this Christmas.