Wanatah man seen on home surveillance entering illegally, performing sexual acts, police say

NOBLE TOWNSHIP — A Wanatah man faces charges of felony residential entry and misdemeanor malicious mischief for entering a home Wednesday morning, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said.

John Sullivan, 62, of Wanatah, was identified by the homeowner through home surveillance footage. The homeowner said Sullivan entered a bedroom and could be seen performing sexual acts, the sheriff's office said. 

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

Police were called around 11:30 a.m. to the Noble Township residence, the sheriff's office said. The initial report indicated a burglary was in progress. 

Kingsford Heights Police Department officers arrived on scene and saw Sullivan driving in reverse on the home's driveway. Police stopped his vehicle and took him into custody, the sheriff's office said.

Sullivan is being held in the LaPorte County Jail on bond. 

John Sullivan

John Sullivan, 62, of Wanatah
