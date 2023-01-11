Wanatah man seen on home surveillance entering illegally, performing sexual acts, police say

NOBLE TOWNSHIP — A Wanatah man faces charges of felony residential entry and misdemeanor malicious mischief for entering a home Wednesday morning, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said.
John Sullivan, 62, of Wanatah, was identified by the homeowner through home surveillance footage. The homeowner said Sullivan entered a bedroom and could be seen performing sexual acts, the sheriff's office said.
"Wow, man. What a scene. You can't make up what we see out here on any given day," Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.
Jerry Davich, The Times
Police were called around 11:30 a.m. to the Noble Township residence, the sheriff's office said. The initial report indicated a burglary was in progress.
Kingsford Heights Police Department officers arrived on scene and saw Sullivan driving in reverse on the home's driveway. Police stopped his vehicle and took him into custody, the sheriff's office said.
Sullivan is being held in the LaPorte County Jail on bond.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Travis Robinson
Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon; Theft Class: Felonies Age: 42
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Angela Halcomb
Arrest Date: Dec. 31, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery; Battery Against a Public Safety Officer Class: Felonies Age: 42
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Willard Lawson
Arrest Date: Dec. 30, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department; Other Offense Description: Residential Entry; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 38
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Quashawn Jenkins
Arrest Date: Jan. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 22
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jeremy Koth
Arrest Date: Jan. 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 46
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Taige Canciglia
Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Marlon Gladney
Arrest Date: Jan. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 29
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Patrick Guess
Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 41
Residence: South Bend, IN
Matthew Avery
Arrest Date: Dec. 31, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 26
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Sarah Williams
Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 47
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Earl Agnew
Arrest Date: Jan. 1, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery; Strangulation Class: Felonies Age: 39
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Autumn Rogers
Arrest Date: Jan. 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 38
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Seth Lindwall
Arrest Date: Jan. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Arson Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jordan Morrissey
Arrest Date: Jan. 1, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury Class: Felony Age: 19
Residence: Wyoming, MI
Shelley Haddix
Arrest Date: Jan. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 54
Residence: Walkerton, IN
Joseph Podjorski III
Arrest Date: Dec. 31, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony Age: 18
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Brett Pumroy
Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Aaron Harrington
Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 23
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Natalie Stowe
Arrest Date: Jan. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of a Narcotic Drug Class: Felony Age: 27
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jimmy Nicely Jr.
Arrest Date: Jan. 1, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Criminal Recklessness Class: Felony Age: 40
Residence: LaPorte, IN
