Washington Park reopens with restrictions

MICHIGAN CITY — Washington Park has reopened, but visitors need an annual sticker to use the parking lot.
The council approved an ordinance this week that allows any vehicles with 2019 or 2020 parking stickers to enter the park.
The ordinance sets a number of restrictions on the park’s visitors. Masks aren’t required by the ordinance, but social distancing is.
Gatherings are limited to 10 people, except for large families.
At the suggestion of Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-At-Large, hours were set at 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. The proposed ordinance originally set the park closure at 6 p.m., but Przybylinski argued for a later end time “so folks can still come down and enjoy the sunset at the beach.”
“That was one of the big pushbacks of having the park closed was having people be unable to go down there in the evening and enjoy a nice summer breeze and the beautiful sunsets that we all know occur here at Washington Park,” Przybylinski said.
The wording of the ordinance prompted some discussion about technicalities.
The ordinance said LaPorte County residents with stickers could use the parking lot, but Councilman Michael Mack, D-3rd, noted that some people from outside the county had purchased stickers.
“We’ve been as open as we could to include as many people as we can,” Mayor Duane Parry said. “If you’re a Chicago resident and you bought a sticker, you’re welcome.”
“Not if you pass this ordinance,” council attorney James Meyer said.
“I still have a question about people paying money to stay at a hotel and they still can’t get into the park,” Councilwoman Dalia Zygas, D-At-Large said.
“Your ordinance as written would not allow them into the park,” Meyer said.
“We can’t stop foot traffic,” Parry said.
Some people had been parking in the City Hall parking lot south of the drawbridge and walking to the beach.
“It’s a difficult situation because there’s so many ways to get to the beachfront, and we can’t stop them all,” Parry said. “I don’t condone it, but we can’t stop them.”
“People from the hotels, if they want to walk to the beach from Blue Chip, hey, God bless them,” Przybylinski said.
The council wanted to put the ordinance in place by Labor Day weekend, traditionally considered the last hurrah of summer.
Fortunately, the weather isn’t supposed to be hot, so the park won’t be packed, Przybylinski said.
Councilman Bryant Dabney, D-1st, questioned why the ordinance didn’t have an expiration date. The council agreed to revisit it later, based on future conditions during the pandemic, to see how things stand next year.
Parry ordered the beach closed to the public after it was overcrowded earlier this summer.
“It was out of hand, and everybody’s got to admit that,” Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, said.
"We’ve got people coming in here taking advantage of our jewel, so we have to make sure that people in Michigan City who want to go down here go in a safe environment,” he said.
Paul Przybylinski authored the Washington Park ordinance and a second one that backs up violations of Michigan City Park Board rules with municipal code citations so park personnel can issue citations. Fines can be as high as $2,500. For repeated violations, each day is considered a separate offense.
“This is a monetary fine that goes to the city coffers. It doesn’t go to the state, it doesn’t go to anybody; it goes back to the park system,” Paul Przybylinski said.
"If it wasn't passed, you couldn't even give them a citation up until now," he said.
