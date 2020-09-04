Washington Park reopens with restrictions

Councilman Bryant Dabney, D-1st, questioned why the ordinance didn’t have an expiration date. The council agreed to revisit it later, based on future conditions during the pandemic, to see how things stand next year.

Parry ordered the beach closed to the public after it was overcrowded earlier this summer.

“It was out of hand, and everybody’s got to admit that,” Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, said.

"We’ve got people coming in here taking advantage of our jewel, so we have to make sure that people in Michigan City who want to go down here go in a safe environment,” he said.

Paul Przybylinski authored the Washington Park ordinance and a second one that backs up violations of Michigan City Park Board rules with municipal code citations so park personnel can issue citations. Fines can be as high as $2,500. For repeated violations, each day is considered a separate offense.

“This is a monetary fine that goes to the city coffers. It doesn’t go to the state, it doesn’t go to anybody; it goes back to the park system,” Paul Przybylinski said.