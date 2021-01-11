Washington park rules repealed by Michigan City council

MICHIGAN CITY — A divided City Council repealed a controversial ordinance to regulate attendance at Washington Park.
The council voted 5-4 to repeal Ordinance 4546 after a string of unsuccessful votes to table action on the repeal.
“We wouldn’t even be here if that Ordinance 4546 wasn’t introduced,” Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, said. “If you look at what’s going on, now we have a group being established to talk about getting something done about Washington Park and overcrowding that goes on within the park.”
Under pressure from the City Council, which discussed overcrowding at Washington Park for months during 2020, a group was formed to set up a flexible plan to regulate attendance at the park during the continuing pandemic.
The committee includes representatives from the council; Park Board; parks, police and fire departments and city administration.
The COVID-19 response plan is nearly finalized, Councilwoman Dalia Zygas, D-At-Large, said.
The allows flexibility based on changing conditions, allows access based on health conditions and allows the parks department to still get revenue, Zygas said. The plan would shut down the parks when LaPorte County is in the red status.
Councilman Sean Fitzpatrick, D-4th, urged keeping the ordinance in place until the new plan is adopted. “It’s too late to put that back in the bottle once you squeeze it out.”
“It may not have been perfect, but I believe it was necessary at the time,” he said.
If the pandemic doesn’t ease up by summer, Chicagoans will return. “Where do you think they’re going to go? Forty-five minutes to the east,” he said.
Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-At-Large, credited the ordinance with spurring change and addressing the issue.
“COVID’s spiking. There are places in town that don’t even adhere to the rules and regulation that the state and county health department put out,” he said. The plan is necessary.
“We all know this thing is going to be resolved in a couple of weeks,” he said.
“It’s snow on the ground outside. I don’t see any gatherings in January and February that will be busting at the seams at the park,” Council Vice President Angie Deuitch, D-At-Large, said.
“I don’t want to get into the habit of running departments within the city,” Deuitch said, but she agreed passing the ordinance was the right thing to do at the time.
“I think it should be repealed because we’re having that dialogue in good faith with the park department,” she said.